You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Food shortages threaten 80% of Venezuela homes: study

Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 11:27 PM

file74917keaxmxoxaeibft.jpg
A Venezuelan man carries a bag of food as he tries to cross into Venezuela by a field at the border with Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 26, 2019.Eight out of 10 Venezuelan households are at risk of food shortages in the country's economic crisis
REUTERS

[CARACAS] Eight out of 10 Venezuelan households are at risk of food shortages in the country's economic crisis, a study has found.

The study by three Venezuelan universities indicated that 80 per cent of households were "at risk of food insecurity because 90 per cent of the population do not have enough income to buy food," said one of the researchers, Anitza Freitez of Andres Bello Catholic University.

Hyperinflation and shortages of basic foods and medicine have led to a volatile political crisis in Venezuela.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido has declared himself the country's leader in a challenge to socialist President Nicolas Maduro, who has blocked foreign aid shipments from entering the country.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The study released on Wednesday by the Andres Bello, Venezuela Central and Simon Bolivar universities found that half of all households were in a state of what it called "multidimensional poverty."

It indicated that only half of all Venezuelan children were going regularly to school, due to a lack of water, food and transport, or other causes.

AFP

Government & Economy

India's economic growth slows as new risks emerge with Pakistan

EU Brexit negotiator says UK 'decision more important than extra time'

US GDP grows at 2.6% pace as business spending accelerates

Pakistan says it will return captured Indian pilot

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Government project quotation cap raised to S$90,000

Editor's Choice

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

SL_rq_280219_13.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical returns to profit, announces dividend

Most Read

1 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza
5 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Must Read

SL_hsk_280219_46.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Government yet to decide on exact timing of GST increase to 9%: Heng Swee Keat

doc749w9rhv2x0a88rd5ek_doc744s8hujoerqmtqvp34.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SL_sg_280219_45.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Garage

Singapore fintech investments more than double to US$365m in 2018 amid global surge: Accenture

Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Development charge rates cut for non-landed residential use, but raised for hotel, commercial uses

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening