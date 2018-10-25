For pharma, volatility and value are two sides of the same coin

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
FOR the four months to July, Singapore's export-oriented drug industry notched up double-digit yearly growth, while July exports surged a stunning 109 per cent - yet industry players are hard put to forecast a consistent trajectory.
Rather, the prognosis for the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg