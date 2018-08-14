You are here
SINGAPORE ECONOMY
Forecasts raised after big jumps in NODX and trade growth
Non-oil exports were up 9.4% in Q2, tipped to grow 2.5-3.5% for full year; total trade upgraded to 5-6% for 2018
NON-oil domestic exports jumped 9.4 per cent year on year in the second quarter, up from 1.1 per cent in the first, driving government planners to raise the NODX's full-year growth forecast from 1-3 to 2.5-3.5 per cent.
Similarly, the projection for total merchandise
