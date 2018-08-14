You are here

Home > Government & Economy
SINGAPORE ECONOMY

Forecasts raised after big jumps in NODX and trade growth

Non-oil exports were up 9.4% in Q2, tipped to grow 2.5-3.5% for full year; total trade upgraded to 5-6% for 2018
Tue, Aug 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

BT_20180814_PNODX_3530675.jpg
For the first six months of the year, total trade rose 6.4 per cent to S$502.5 billion. China was Singapore's biggest trading partner, with two-way trade amounting to S$65.9 billion during the period.
REUTERS FILE PHOTO

Singapore

NON-oil domestic exports jumped 9.4 per cent year on year in the second quarter, up from 1.1 per cent in the first, driving government planners to raise the NODX's full-year growth forecast from 1-3 to 2.5-3.5 per cent.

Similarly, the projection for total merchandise

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGwork_130818_12.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors

BP_SGcbd_130818_14.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Opinion

High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind

BP_SGbanks_130818_18.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Consumer

PayNow Corporate launched today

Most Read

1 PayNow Corporate launched today
2 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
3 Turkey's lira crisis: How bad can it get?
4 Singapore stocks fall back on double whammy of Turkey crisis, Q2 GDP miss
5 Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_CBD_130818_49.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economy grows 3.9% in Q2; expected to slow down in H2 2018

sg3.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGMan_130818_50.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Manufacturing sector drives Singapore GDP growth at 'robust' clip in Q2 2018

BP_SGtrade_130818_52.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q2 non-oil exports jump 9.4%; full-year forecast raised to 2.5-3.5%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening