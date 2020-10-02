Foreign business chambers in Singapore concerned about anti-foreigner sentiment

FOREIGN business chambers in Singapore are concerned about the rise in anti-foreigner sentiment and the possible effect on future foreign investment, as expressed in an Oct 1 dialogue session with Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, hosted by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF).

The dialogue featured representatives from 16 foreign business chambers, who also called for further resumption of business travel and expressed hopes for further easing of safe management measures to support business recovery.

"The issue of foreign manpower and the role they play in Singapore's economy have attracted much attention over the last few months," said Mr Chan on Friday, in a Facebook post about the dialogue.

Even as Singapore remains committed to providing a business-friendly environment for international firms, it must assure Singaporeans of a level playing field, he said.

The foreign chambers expressed confidence in Singapore's Covid-19 measures and the economy's fundamentals, such as its connectivity and openness. But they were also concerned about "the recent rise in anti-foreigner sentiments and scrutiny on the role of foreign manpower in the Singapore economy", said the SBF in a statement on Friday.

"They noted that many of their members were worried that such sentiments and scrutiny were giving the wrong impression to the international business community that Singapore was becoming closed to foreign investments and global talents. This could affect global businesses' future investment decisions."

The chambers highlighted the continued need for global talent; the existing systems for skills and knowledge transfer from foreign employees to Singaporeans; and their commitment to fair hiring practices.

"I assured the participants that Singapore is deeply cognisant of the importance of staying open and connected to the world. This will never change," said Mr Chan in his Facebook post.

"At the same time, we recognise that these are unprecedented times, and our people are increasingly anxious about what their future holds. It is important that we work together to support our Singaporean workers and assure them that we will always provide a fair and level playing field."

He said he was heartened by the business chambers' assurances that their members "were deeply committed to developing their Singapore workforce and would continue to abide by fair hiring practices".

Said SBF chief executive officer Ho Meng Kit: "Our foreign chambers have given many examples of their members' efforts to develop the Singapore core. More of these efforts should be publicised, and these businesses should prioritise their community engagement efforts.

"All these will help to square the debate how our foreign companies are here to add to the economy and not to take away value from it."

On business travel, participants called for further opening of borders with more countries, extension of the pilot business travel pass scheme to more companies and employees, and a shorter stay-home notice regime for business travellers.

"I assured them that Singapore was actively exploring ways to allow for more travel," said Mr Chan in his Facebook post. "We have made some moves to open up our border unilaterally to countries like Brunei, New Zealand, Vietnam and most parts of Australia; and hope to see more countries reciprocate and allow for those based in Singapore to travel to their countries as well."