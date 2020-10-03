You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Foreign business chambers worry about anti-foreigner sentiments

They also call for further resumption of business travel and hope for further easing of safe management measures
Sat, Oct 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

BT_20201003_JA_4268064.jpg
The chambers have highlighted the continued need for global talent, the existing systems for skills and knowledge transfer from foreign employees to Singaporeans, and their commitment to fair hiring practices.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

FOREIGN business chambers in Singapore are concerned about the rise in anti-foreigner sentiments and the possible effect on foreign investment, as they shared in an Oct 1 dialogue with Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, hosted by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF).

The representatives from 16 foreign business chambers also called for further resumption of business travel and hoped for additional easing of safe management measures to support business recovery.

"The issue of foreign manpower and the role they play in Singapore's economy have attracted much attention over the last few months," said Mr Chan on Friday, in a Facebook post about the dialogue. Even as Singapore remains committed openness, it must assure Singaporeans of a level playing field, he added.

The chambers expressed confidence in Singapore's Covid-19 measures and economic fundamentals, but were concerned about "the recent rise in anti-foreigner sentiments and scrutiny on the role of foreign manpower in the Singapore economy", said the SBF in a statement on Friday.

SEE ALSO

UK needs to have 'eyes wide open' on foreign investment: Sunak

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"They noted that many of their members were worried that such sentiments and scrutiny were giving the wrong impression to the international business community that Singapore was becoming closed to foreign investments and global talents. This could affect global businesses' future investment decisions."

The chambers highlighted the continued need for global talent, the existing systems for skills and knowledge transfer from foreign employees to Singaporeans, and their commitment to fair hiring practices.

"I assured the participants that Singapore is deeply cognisant of the importance of staying open and connected to the world. This will never change," said Mr Chan in his post.

Yet in these unprecedented times, Singaporeans are increasingly anxious about the future, he noted. "It is important that we work together to support our Singaporean workers and assure them that we will always provide a fair and level playing field."

He said he was heartened by the business chambers' assurances that their members "were deeply committed to developing their Singapore workforce and would continue to abide by fair hiring practices".

With the chambers having given examples of their members' efforts to develop the Singapore core, such efforts should be publicised, to show "how our foreign companies are here to add to the economy and not to take away value from it", said SBF chief executive officer Ho Meng Kit.

On business travel, participants called for further opening of borders with more countries, extension of the pilot business travel pass scheme to more companies and employees, and a shorter stay-home notice regime for business travellers.

"I assured them that Singapore was actively exploring ways to allow for more travel," said Mr Chan. "We have made some moves to open up our border unilaterally to countries like Brunei, New Zealand, Vietnam and most parts of Australia; and hope to see more countries reciprocate and allow for those based in Singapore to travel to their countries as well."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 3, 2020 05:50 AM
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust's former and current directors arrested, out on bail

EAGLE Hospitality Trust's (EHT) former and current Singapore-based directors were arrested and released on bail on...

Oct 2, 2020 10:58 PM
Government & Economy

UK needs to have 'eyes wide open' on foreign investment: Sunak

[LONDON] Britain needs to take an "eyes wide open" approach to foreign investment due to the risk of intellectual...

Oct 2, 2020 10:41 PM
Government & Economy

US Supreme Court will consider FCC effort to loosen media ownership rules

[WASHINGTON] The US Supreme Court said on Friday it will take up a long-running legal dispute over whether the...

Oct 2, 2020 10:28 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 still likely to be spreading exponentially, UK says

[LONDON] British government scientists said on Friday it was still likely that a resurgence in the Covid-19 epidemic...

Oct 2, 2020 10:12 PM
Life & Culture

Liverpool's Klopp wary of Covid-19 risks during international break

[BENGALURU] Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp expressed his concerns about releasing his players for international...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fuel supplier Sentek's founder charged in Shell Singapore oil heist

Iras denies nearly S$10m in JSS payouts to 444 employers for engaging in unacceptable practices

CPF members to get higher sum assured, increased coverage for Dependants' Protection Scheme

Scandal-hit Bellagraph Nova says still bidding for Newcastle

What will Singtel's new CEO mean for its share price?

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.