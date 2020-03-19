You are here

Foreign visitors to Japan plunge 58% in Feb on coronavirus

Thu, Mar 19, 2020 - 3:31 PM

[TOKYO] The number of foreign visitors to Japan plunged 58 per cent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic takes a heavy toll on the tourism industry.

Total foreign arrivals, which include tourism and business arrivals, declined to 1.09 million from 2.60 million in the same month last year, the Japan National Tourism Organization said. It was the fifth straight month of declines.

