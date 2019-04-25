You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Forest fires blight Europe amid drought fears

Thu, Apr 25, 2019 - 10:56 PM

file752qy7vxrj8s6srfexu.jpg
In Germany, Europe's biggest economy, farmers are fearful at the start of the growing season following below-average rainfall earlier this year - bad news after last year's drought.
AFP

[BERLIN] Weather experts warn of drought in Europe over its summer as firefighters tackled forest fires on Thursday, and farmers fretted over wilting crops and a repeat of 2018's arid conditions.

In Germany, Europe's biggest economy, farmers are fearful at the start of the growing season following below-average rainfall earlier this year - bad news after last year's drought.

Unless significant rain falls in May, experts say there is little chance of decent crops.

"If the dry weather continues in the coming months, the drought of 2018 could be repeated or even exceeded," warned Udo Busch, head of the German weather service's agricultural section.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A lack of rain has turned some forests into potential tinderboxes.

Over the past few days, German firefighters have tackled blazing forest fires in the states of Hessen, Brandenburg and Thuringia.

A senior fire chief has even asked authorities, including the army, to lend helicopters in order to "react adequately".

Scandinavia has also been hit, with Swedish firefighters currently tackling 10 to 15 forest fires a day after precious little rain this month.

The most serious blaze broke out over 300 hectares in the southern district of Hassleholm, forcing 49 people to be evacuated.

Last year nearly 25,000 hectares of land was ravaged by fires in Sweden.

In neighbouring Norway, a forest fire narrowly missed the community of Sokndal, but around 70 firefighters were still extinguishing flames on Thursday over an area of 750 hectares.

Dry conditions are a headache for northern Europe's farmers.

Phil Hogan, the European Union's agriculture commissioner, on Thursday promised farmers and rural communities in member states will get EU support should drought strike again.

In the German state of Brandenburg, surrounding Berlin, barren fields resemble desert landscapes.

There are fears of a repeat of last year's poor harvest, when crops were down between 30 to 80 per cent, threatening the livelihoods of many German farmers.

Across Brandenburg's 780 farms, reported losses for 2018 topped 93 million euros (S$141.3 million) and the state had to provide 72 million euros in aid.

Rain is forecast for the coming days. But it is expected to be far insufficient for what is needed to mitigate a worrying situation.

"We sincerely hope for rain - the decisive month for us is May," said farmers' association spokesman Tino Erstling.

In neighbouring Austria, the first signs of drought have already appeared in the east and north, raising fears of another bleak harvest.

Rainfall is already down to just a quarter of the 10-year average in recent weeks.

Potato growers are demanding a relaxation of pesticide regulations to better control numbers of wireworm, which they say are flourishing because of drought.

"The current signs point to suffering for agriculture," said Hagelversicherung, a specialist insurance company.

The situation is even more shocking in the Czech Republic, where 99 per cent of the country has already been hit by drought over the last five weeks.

A third of the country is classed among the worst two drought categories on a six-level scale, according to the Intersucho (Interdrought) portal, which monitors drought in central Europe.

The drought has come a month earlier than last year.

In many Czech villages, the wells are already dry, forcing the population to find other ways to get water.

Forecasters predict rain this weekend which may help save some crops, but farmers remain sceptical.

Hardest hit will be the regions northwest of Prague, where hops crucial to the Czech beer industry are grown, and in the southeast, famous for its wine and grain.

A couple of windy days over the past weeks haven't helped as the wind has dried the top layer of soil.

The drought is also devastating Czech forests as it encourages breeding of the bark beetle with damage this year projected to top one billion euros.

The Czech Republic has been grappling with bark beetle infestation for several years and experts say the current situation is the worst in Czech history.

AFP

Government & Economy

Britain's Hunt says next Conservative leader must believe in Brexit

Scared Muslim refugees flee Sri Lankan homes over attack fears

Sri Lanka's top defence official quits: ministry source

US core capital goods orders post biggest gain in eight months

US jobless claims rise most since 2017, topping estimates

China seeks to allay fears over Belt and Road debt risks

Editor's Choice

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

BP_Best World_250419_6.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

lwx_sgx_250419_2.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

Most Read

1 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
2 Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 One third of job roles in finance may be impacted by automation: MAS-IBF study
5 Hot stock: Best World tumbles 9% after shortseller Bonitas' report

Must Read

doc752s4ckwz7p9do8uoam_doc74da5nfwiblp38atax9.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

High Court grants Hyflux 1-month extension of debt moratorium to May 24

doc752o12iel3qh8xkhgou_doc743rhbx77f5iui96g7i.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Corruption cases up slightly in 2018; private sector still dominates: CPIB

BP_SG_250419_54.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

Shaving milliseconds off currency trades could make Singapore billions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening