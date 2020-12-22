Former Japan PM Abe questioned on Monday by prosecutors: NHK

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe submitted to voluntary questioning by Tokyo prosecutors on Monday over payments for a dinner party, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.

Prosecutors have been building a case against Mr Abe's secretary over unreported political funds, domestic media reported earlier this month.

Tokyo prosecutors said they do not comment on investigations.

