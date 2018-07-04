You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Former Malaysian premier Najib set to be charged in court

Wed, Jul 04, 2018 - 7:40 AM

file70uvbzbwcib150xholq1.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was set to be charged in court on Wednesday as part of investigations into how billions of dollars went missing from a state fund he founded.

Najib, 64, was arrested at his home on Tuesday afternoon in a stunning fall from grace, less than two months after losing an election to Mahathir Mohamad and as part of the government's probe into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The former premier, who spent the night in lockup, is expected to arrive in court at around 8.30am local time (12.30am GMT).

Media reports said Malaysia's attorney general Tommy Thomas will lead the prosecution against Najib.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sources have said Najib could face multiple charges.

The charges are expected to be in connection with how 42 million ringgit (S$14.21 million) went from SRC International, a former 1MDB unit, into Najib's personal bank account.

That is only a fraction of the total amount allegedly misappropriated from 1MDB. The US Department of Justice has said over US$4.5 billion was siphoned from the fund.

SRC is the initial focus of the Malaysian investigators as all the suspicious transactions involving the firm were made through Malaysian entities, unlike other 1MDB related transactions that went through foreign banks and companies.

A spokesman for Najib said on Tuesday that the SRC charges and the 1MDB investigations against the former leader were "politically motivated", and that Najib will contest these charges and clear his name in court.

Mr Mahathir said in an interview with Reuters last month that embezzlement and bribery with government money were among the charges that Malaysia was looking to bring against Najib, adding that Najib was fully responsible for the 1MDB scandal.

Since his loss at the polls to mentor-turned-foe Mahathir, Najib has been barred from leaving the country and had millions of dollars of items seized from properties linked to his family.

In a pre-recorded message posted on Twitter after his arrest, Najib said not all the accusations against him and his family were true.

"Let investigations be carried out. I have not had a chance to defend myself," he said.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US allows ZTE transactions to maintain networks

New Zealand job ads fall 1.6% in June: ANZ survey

Trade-tension risks not hurting regional growth forecasts

Businesses at 'breaking point' over lack of clarity on Brexit

Former Malaysia PM Najib arrested in 1MDB probe

Trump moves to block China Mobile's US entry, flagging security concerns

Editor's Choice

BT_20180704_GOLD_3489680.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Gold loses safe-haven shine as greenback, interest rates rise

LZW_7367_edited.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade-tension risks not hurting regional growth forecasts

Jul 4, 2018
Real Estate

Hong Leong Group bags Hillview Rise GLS site for S$460m

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
4 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
5 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180704_GOLD_3489680.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Gold loses safe-haven shine as greenback, interest rates rise

LZW_7367_edited.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade-tension risks not hurting regional growth forecasts

singaporecompaniesbills_040716.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Payment performance for local firms dips in Q2, led by wholesale trade

BT_20180704_PRIME_3489656.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Startups

Amazon sales event Prime Day debuts in Singapore on July 16

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening