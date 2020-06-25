You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Former PM Goh Chok Tong retires from politics

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 4:10 PM
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

EMERITUS Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong has decided to retire from politics and will not stand in the coming General Election.

In his letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the former prime minister and member of parliament (MP) for Marine Parade GRC said that despite many urging him to...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

WP's Low Thia Khiang, Chen Show Mao, Png Eng Huat not contesting GE2020

GE quick takes: Workers' Party to contest four GRCs, two SMCs; more candidates unveiled

113 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 5 in the community

Virus-free Vietnam not ready to open doors to foreign tourists yet: PM

Singapore law firms urged to tap government's traineeship programme

Some countries using virus curbs to 'silence critics', ex-leaders warn

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 25, 2020 03:51 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares end 2.3% lower as second wave dents risk appetite

[SEOUL] South Korean shares plunged on Thursday after a surge in coronavirus cases and the International Monetary...

Jun 25, 2020 03:50 PM
Transport

easyJet bolsters cash by raising £419m in share sale

[LONDON] easyJet raised about £419 million (S$725.4 million) in a share sale, padding its coffers for the gearing up...

Jun 25, 2020 03:49 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks tumble on concerns over recovery

[BENGALURU] European shares fell again on Thursday on dimming prospects for a recovery in the global economy, but...

Jun 25, 2020 03:41 PM
Consumer

Unilever, rivals mull changes amid global backlash against skin-lightening products

[MUMBAI] Unilever is considering marketing changes to its dominant line of skin lightening creams, according to a...

Jun 25, 2020 03:41 PM
Government & Economy

WP's Low Thia Khiang, Chen Show Mao, Png Eng Huat not contesting GE2020

WORKERS' Party's (WP) former chief Low Thia Khiang and two senior members - Aljunied GRC MP Chen Show Mao and...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.