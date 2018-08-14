You are here

Former South Korea presidential hopeful acquitted in sex abuse case

Tue, Aug 14, 2018 - 11:49 AM

A former South Korean presidential contender was cleared of all charges Tuesday in a case stemming from allegations he raped a female aide on several occasions.
[SEOUL] A former South Korean presidential contender was cleared of all charges Tuesday in a case stemming from allegations he raped a female aide on several occasions.

Ahn Hee Jung - who before the scandal was widely seen as a strong contender to replace President Moon Jae In when his term ends in 2022 - was acquitted of forced adultery, forced sexual abuse, and other charges by the Seoul Western District Court.

