Former South Korea presidential hopeful acquitted in sex abuse case

A former South Korean presidential contender was cleared of all charges Tuesday in a case stemming from allegations he raped a female aide on several occasions.

[SEOUL] A former South Korean presidential contender was cleared of all charges Tuesday in a case stemming from allegations he raped a female aide on several occasions.

Ahn Hee Jung - who before the scandal was widely seen as a strong contender to replace President Moon Jae In when his term ends in 2022 - was acquitted of forced adultery, forced sexual abuse, and other charges by the Seoul Western District Court.

AFP