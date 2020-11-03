You are here

Former Thai prime ministers to be part of reconciliation panel

Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 4:13 PM

Thailand's House Speaker Chuan Leekpai has approached at least four former premiers and representatives of several political parties to be part of a reconciliation committee. The panel was proposed by parliament to resolve key issues raised by pro-democracy protesters and may also include protest groups.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Mr Chuan, himself a former prime minister, was designated to finalise the panel's composition.

Former prime ministers Chavalit Yongchaiyudh, Anand Panyarachun and Abhisit Vejjajiva are willing to support the committee's work, Mr Chuan said adding that he's still waiting to meet with Somchai Wongsawat.

The move to diffuse the political tension follows King Maha Vajiralongkorn's olive branch to protesters in which he called Thailand "the land of compromise." The protesters, who have been staging near-daily gatherings for almost three weeks, are demanding more transparency and accountability for the monarchy, a rewritten constitution, and the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, who had repeatedly refused to quit. The political unrest has eroded investor confidence with the benchmark Thai stock index extending losses to 23 per cent this year.

While Mr Prayuth has supported the formation of the reconciliation committee, protest groups have threatened to remain on the streets until their demands are fully met. The suggestions of past reconciliation committees in Thailand have largely gone ignored, including recommendations issued after a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in 2010.

The parliament will restart the stalled process for charter amendment on Nov 17, Mr Chuan said on Tuesday. Input from the public on the amendment will also be included in the discussions, he said, adding the parliament will vote on the pathways to rewrite the constitution by Nov 18.

The protesters have broken long-held taboos about publicly criticising the royal family, with demands for the monarch to no longer endorse coups, provide transparency in how funds are spent, and the abolition of laws that stifle discussion of the royal family.

While the anti-government groups haven't staged a major rally since marching to the Germany embassy last week to demand a probe into King Vajiralongkorn's legal status in the European country, pro-royalist groups have held demonstrations, raising fears of clashes between the rival gatherings. But the political disruptions are unlikely to trigger immediate economic implications, according to DBS Bank.

"While ongoing political protests compound the challenging growth environment due to the coronavirus, the fallout might not be long-lasting, barring an escalation in tensions," DBS said in a report Tuesday.

BLOOMBERG

