You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Former US presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush to speak at funeral of Senator John McCain

Mon, Aug 27, 2018 - 8:43 AM

BP_BushObama_270818_43.jpg
Former US presidents Barack Obama (left) and George W Bush (right) are expected to speak at the funeral of Arizona Senator John McCain, who died on Saturday at the age of 81 after a battle with brain cancer.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Former US presidents Barack Obama and George W Bush are expected to speak at the funeral of Arizona Senator John McCain, who died on Saturday at the age of 81 after a battle with brain cancer.

Mr McCain had requested that his former White House rivals, who defeated him in both of his presidential runs, speak at his funeral. The White House lowered flags to half-staff on Sunday in honour of Mr McCain.

Mr McCain's office has not released a full outline of his memorial services, but friends and advisers have said they expect that there will be services in Phoenix and then Washington, followed by a private burial at the cemetery on the grounds of the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sunday.

The memorial service in Phoenix will take place at the North Phoenix Baptist Church on Wednesday, followed by a funeral nearby on Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The funeral procession will then head to Washington, with time provided for the public to pay their respects to Mr McCain at the Capitol Rotunda. The next day, the procession will pass the Vietnam Veterans' Memorial and head to a funeral at Washington National Cathedral.

Mr McCain's family had asked before the senator's death that US President Donald Trump not attend the funeral services. Vice-President Mike Pence is likely to attend.

In his book The Restless Wave, which was published in May, Mr McCain said he would be buried close to his classmate Charles Larson, the late admiral who commanded the Pacific fleet and later served as superintendent of the Naval Academy.

WP

Government & Economy

Gunman kills two at video game tournament in Florida

Mexico, US likely 'hours' away from Nafta agreement: Mexico minister

East China floods cause over US$1b in damage this month: China Daily

World Court hears Iran lawsuit to have US sanctions lifted

New Australian prime minister faces party popularity slump

Gig economy taking off but observers flag risks

Editor's Choice

BP_SAP_270818_6.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporates jumping on upskilling bandwagon to leapfrog talent crunch

BP_EU_270818_7.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

EU firms in Asean see region as having greatest potential

BP_Guoco Tower_270818_14.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand Q4 profit falls but full-year net profit up by 7%

Most Read

1 Malaysia and Singapore agree to put HSR on hold, delay and costs to be discussed: source
2 Creative Technology in the black in Q4 on gains from lawsuit award against Huawei
3 PM Lee rebuts notion that 99-year HDB lease is extended rental, not a sale
4 HDB lessees are owners of their flats, not renters: PM Lee
5 Malaysia files criminal charges against Jho Low and father: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SAP_270818_6.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporates jumping on upskilling bandwagon to leapfrog talent crunch

BT_20180827_ABGIG2789KK_3543214.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Gig economy taking off but observers flag risks

Aug 27, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, GuocoLand, Falcon Energy, Chew's Group

BP_EU_270818_7.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

EU firms in Asean see region as having greatest potential

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening