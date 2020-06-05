You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fortitude Budget: Govt committed to rebuilding reserves even though no legal obligation

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 5:04 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

THE Singapore government is committed to rebuilding the country's reserves, even though there is no legal or constitutional obligation to restore what it has drawn from the past reserves, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Friday.

Some S$52 billion is being...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Four Budgets may help Singapore avoid output loss of 5 percentage points or S$23.4b: DPM Heng

Plans for secondment of construction workers to be reviewed: Desmond Lee

261 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 11 in community

Biden says 10-15% of Americans are 'not very good people'

Najib to learn fate in 1MDB trial next month

Australia fines Sony A$3.5m for refusing refunds on faulty PlayStation games

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 5, 2020 04:59 PM
Government & Economy

Four Budgets may help Singapore avoid output loss of 5 percentage points or S$23.4b: DPM Heng

SINGAPORE'S four Budgets this year may help it avoid an annual average output loss of five percentage points or S$23...

Jun 5, 2020 04:30 PM
Consumer

Spain perfume firm Puig buys makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury

[LONDON] Puig, the Spanish company behind Paco Rabanne perfumes, agreed to acquire celebrity makeup brand Charlotte...

Jun 5, 2020 04:27 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks surge for fifth straight gain

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended the week on a strong note Friday, marking a fifth straight advance as early...

Jun 5, 2020 04:21 PM
Consumer

KKR, Ampersand Capital in joint bid for Oxford Immunotec: sources

[NEW YORK] A consortium of private equity firms KKR & Co and Ampersand Capital Partners has approached Oxford...

Jun 5, 2020 04:03 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares rise in longest 2020 rally on recovery hopes, post third weekly gain

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose for the sixth straight session on Friday, ending more than 1 per cent higher in...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.