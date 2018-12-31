You are here

Home > Government & Economy
OUTLOOK 2019

Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019

Indonesians, Thais, Indians and Australians will head to the polls to pick their leaders
Mon, Dec 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leeuwen@sph.com.sg@LeeUwenBT

BT_20181231_UWOUTLOOK3160VG_3655308.jpg
Mr Widodo is tipped to retain power in Indonesia.

BT_20181231_UWOUTLOOK3160VG_3655308.jpg
Thailand will hold an election on Feb 24, after numerous delays ever since the ruling junta regime led by Mr Prayut seized power in a bloodless coup back in 2014.

BT_20181231_UWOUTLOOK3160VG_3655308.jpg
Mr Modi will face a tough battle ahead as questions loom over his handling of an economy that has weakened in recent months.

BT_20181231_UWOUTLOOK3160VG_3655308.jpg
Mr Morrison will likely present a favourable report card to Australians in the build-up to the polls.

Singapore

THERE will be plenty of election fever in Asia in 2019. Many major economies in the region are expected to hold national elections in the coming months.

BT spotlights four countries that are getting ready to send their citizens to the polls.

Indonesia

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181229_COVER29OT3T_3654850-1.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Brunch

The new cold war: a long freeze in global ties

BT_20181229_YOIGLS29BWSI_3654830.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply amid slower manufacturing

Dec 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysian theme park operator seeks Catalist listing in Singapore

Most Read

1 Sunpower COO resigns for personal reasons
2 Singapore shares close 0.3% up on Friday
3 Malaysia theme park operator seeks Singapore listing on Catalist board
4 Keppel, SPH announce firm intention to make M1 offer
5 Citi cuts Q1 iPhone production estimates on weak demand
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181229_COVER29OT3T_3654850-1.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Brunch

The new cold war: a long freeze in global ties

BT_20181229_YOIGLS29BWSI_3654830.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply amid slower manufacturing

BT_20181229_SPCANOPY29HDN1_3654762.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Garage

Canopy Power raises the eco element in island paradise resorts

BT_20181229_SHUT29_3654241.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Government & Economy

US government shutdown likely to extend into 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening