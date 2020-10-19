You are here

Four new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 3:47 PM

MOH confirmed four new imported cases of Covid-19 on Oct 19, 2020.
BT PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

[SINGAPORE] There were four new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,915.

There were all imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday.

They were no local...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for