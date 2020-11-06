You are here

Four new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Fri, Nov 06, 2020 - 3:50 PM

There were four new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,047.
[SINGAPORE] There were four new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,047.

All new cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

