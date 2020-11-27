Four new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] There were four new coronavirus cases reported as of Friday noon, all of which are imported, with no new community cases and none from worker's dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).
The imported cases were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore.
...
