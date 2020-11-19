You are here

Four new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported for ninth day

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 3:49 PM

There were four new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,139.
There were four new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,139.

There were all imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). This is the ninth day in a row all cases...

