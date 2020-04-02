You are here

Fourth coronavirus death in Singapore

Thu, Apr 02, 2020 - 9:14 AM

A Covid-19 patient has died on Thursday, Singapore's fourth death from the coronavirus.
The Ministry of Health has confirmed that a patient has died from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Thursday at 6.43am.

He was a 68-year-old male Indonesian national who was a Singapore Work Pass holder, and had been in Indonesia from January 20 to March 16.

He was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on March 22, and was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on the same day.

He had been cared for in the intensive care unit (ICU) since March 26. He developed serious complications and eventually succumbed to the infection after seven days in the ICU.

He had a history of diabetes and hypertension. NCID has contacted his family and is extending assistance to them.

THE STRAITS TIMES

