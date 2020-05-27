You are here

France bans hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19

Wed, May 27, 2020 - 6:04 PM

The French government on Wednesday cancelled a decree allowing hospital doctors to administer hydroxychloroquine as a treatment to patients suffering severe forms of Covid-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] The French government on Wednesday cancelled a decree allowing hospital doctors to administer hydroxychloroquine as a treatment to patients suffering severe forms of Covid-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The announcement comes two days after the World Health...

