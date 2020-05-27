France bans hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
[PARIS] The French government on Wednesday cancelled a decree allowing hospital doctors to administer hydroxychloroquine as a treatment to patients suffering severe forms of Covid-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.
The announcement comes two days after the World Health...
