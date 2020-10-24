You are here

France becomes seventh country with more than 1m Covid-19 cases

Sat, Oct 24, 2020 - 10:19 AM

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections jumped over one million on Friday, making France the seventh country to reach that milestone.
Over the past 24 hours, France registered a record 42,032 new cases, taking the total to 1,041,075, government data showed.

The...

