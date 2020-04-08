France coronavirus deaths exceed 10,000: official

France on Tuesday crossed the 10,000 mark of coronavirus deaths, with 7,091 fatalities recorded in hospital and 3,237 in old age homes since March 1.

[PARIS] France on Tuesday crossed the 10,000 mark of coronavirus deaths, with 7,091 fatalities recorded in hospital and 3,237 in old age homes since March 1.

More than 30,000 people were being treated in hospitals around the country, with 7,131 in intensive care, top health official Jerome Salomon told journalists, warning "the epidemic is continuing its progression."

"We are in the ascending phase of the epidemic, even if it is slowing a bit," he said, adding "we have not yet reached the peak."

The death toll of 10,328 included 597 fatalities in hospital in the last 24 hours, according to a government update.

AFP