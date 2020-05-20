France looks past Google, Apple for virus contact tracing

Get our introductory offer at only
[PARIS] France, which has long been sceptical of the growing power of US tech titans, is seeking to bypass Apple and Google for a smartphone app to help trace people infected with the novel coronavirus.
The move, which leaves France relatively isolated in Europe alongside Britain and...
