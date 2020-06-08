France reports 13 more coronavirus deaths, total at 29,155

Get our introductory offer at only
[PARIS] France's coronavirus death toll, the fifth-highest in the world, rose by 13 on Sunday to 29,155, the government said.
The number of people in hospital intensive care units fell by six to 1,053, a smaller decrease than the previous day but extending a steady drop in critical cases...
