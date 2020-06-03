You are here

France savours return of cafes and restaurants

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 7:06 AM

nz_cafe_030634.jpg
French cafes and restaurants reopened their doors Tuesday as the country took its latest step out of coronavirus lockdown, with clients seizing the chance to bask on sunny terraces after 10 weeks of closures to fight the outbreak.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] French cafes and restaurants reopened their doors Tuesday as the country took its latest step out of coronavirus lockdown, with clients seizing the chance to bask on sunny terraces after 10 weeks of closures to fight the outbreak.

At cafes across the country, servers and many...

