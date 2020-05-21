France says no sign of virus rise after lockdown eased

Get our introductory offer at only
[PARIS] There is no sign yet that France's easing of a lockdown to combat the coronavirus has boosted the epidemic, the health minister said on Wednesday, as the latest figures showed daily deaths trending lower.
France on May 11 eased its almost two-month lockdown in a bid to revive an...
