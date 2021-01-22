France tells its citizens: Fabric masks not enough to protect from Covid

Get our introductory offer at only
[PARIS] The French government is now recommending that people wear surgical masks in public because they offer better protection from Covid-19 transmission than fabric face coverings, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.
France already requires masks to be worn in public places...
