You are here

Home > Government & Economy

France tells its citizens: Fabric masks not enough to protect from Covid

Fri, Jan 22, 2021 - 7:27 AM

nz_france_220121.jpg
The French government is now recommending that people wear surgical masks in public because they offer better protection from Covid-19 transmission than fabric face coverings, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] The French government is now recommending that people wear surgical masks in public because they offer better protection from Covid-19 transmission than fabric face coverings, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.

France already requires masks to be worn in public places...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Biden unveils coronavirus plan, but says 100,000 may die over next month

Biden administration pauses federal drilling programme in climate push

Singapore's Covid-19 task force mulls new measures ahead of Chinese New Year

Biden signs 17 executive orders, memorandums and proclamations on his first day at work

Biden calls for unity to heal divided nation

Biden to order masks, traveller quarantines in Covid fight

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 22, 2021 07:42 AM
Government & Economy

Biden unveils coronavirus plan, but says 100,000 may die over next month

[WASHINGTON] President Joe Biden unveiled a national strategy to combat the coronavirus while issuing a sobering...

Jan 22, 2021 07:34 AM
Technology

IBM revenue disappoints as software sales mark rare decline

[BENGALURU] IBM Corp missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, hurt by a rare sales decline...

Jan 22, 2021 07:20 AM
Government & Economy

Biden administration pauses federal drilling programme in climate push

[LOS ANGELES] President Joe Biden's administration has temporarily suspended oil and gas permitting on federal lands...

Jan 22, 2021 06:45 AM
Banking & Finance

US dollar slides for third day on economic data, stimulus expectations

[NEW YORK] The US dollar fell for a third straight session on Thursday, with investors seeking out higher-yielding...

Jan 22, 2021 06:37 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold slips on profit taking; stimulus bets limit losses

[BENGALURU] Gold prices eased from a two-week high on Thursday as investors booked some profit following a rally in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore's Covid-19 task force mulling new restrictions ahead of Chinese New Year

CDL expects 'material impairment loss' on investment in Sincere Property

Hot stock: Oceanus shares surge 8.2%, prompting SGX query

Semi-detached unit sees fierce bidding in year's first property auction

Frasers Centrepoint Trust reports 96.4% retail portfolio occupancy in Q1 FY21

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for