France to reopen cafes, end domestic travel limit

[PARIS] France on Thursday announced the long-awaited nationwide reopening of bars, restaurants and cafes from June 2, albeit with restrictions, and lifted limitations on domestic travel in time for the summer holidays.
In the capital Paris, where the risk of coronavirus infection remains...
