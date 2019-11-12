You are here

France, UK, Germany, EU 'extremely concerned' by Iran's nuclear deal breach

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 6:59 AM

rk_Iran_121119.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] France, Germany, Britain and the European Union said Monday they are "extremely concerned" by Iran's decision to re-start nuclear activities at one of its key sites, in breach of a landmark 2015 deal with international powers.

"The Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom and the High Representative of the European Union are extremely concerned by the latest announcements that Iran is restarting uranium enrichment activities at the Fordow facility, as confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in its November 11 report," they said in a joint statement.

"We urge Iran to reverse all measures inconsistent with the JCPoA" or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the 2015 agreement is known.

AFP

