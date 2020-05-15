You are here

Home > Government & Economy

France unveils 18b euro plan for 'crown jewels' tourism sector

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 8:22 AM

nz_paris_150559.jpg
France on Thursday announced measures worth 18 billion euros (S$27.66 billion) to support its tourism sector, which has been hammered by the coronavirus crisis and resulting shutdown of beaches, leisure attractions and hotels.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] France on Thursday announced measures worth 18 billion euros (S$27.66 billion) to support its tourism sector, which has been hammered by the coronavirus crisis and resulting shutdown of beaches, leisure attractions and hotels.

Nearly 90 million foreign tourists visited France in...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 15, 2020 08:29 AM
Companies & Markets

Silverlake Axis posts 51% fall in Q3 net profit to RM25.6m

BUSINESS software company Silverlake Axis saw its third-quarter earnings more than halved mainly due to lower other...

May 15, 2020 08:28 AM
Energy & Commodities

Brazil's Petrobras warns economy has changed forever as it books massive impairment

[RIO DE JANEIRO] Brazil's Petrobras took a 65.3 billion real (S$15.79 billion) impairment on its exploration and...

May 15, 2020 08:14 AM
Consumer

Norwegian Cruise, Carnival see demand rebounding by 2021

[BENGALURU] Beleaguered cruise operators signalled a return in demand for cruises that would set sail late this year...

May 15, 2020 08:10 AM
Government & Economy

Carlyle says Covid-19 pandemic warrants killing AmEx stock deal

[NEW YORK] The Covid-19 pandemic has decimated the world's travel industry and fatally crippled a deal calling for...

May 15, 2020 08:09 AM
Banking & Finance

Li Ka-Shing’s twin business empires rocked by global pandemic

[HONG KONG] CK Hutchison Holdings and CK Asset Holdings, the flagship companies of the business empire founded by...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.