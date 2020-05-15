France unveils 18b euro plan for 'crown jewels' tourism sector

Get our introductory offer at only
[PARIS] France on Thursday announced measures worth 18 billion euros (S$27.66 billion) to support its tourism sector, which has been hammered by the coronavirus crisis and resulting shutdown of beaches, leisure attractions and hotels.
Nearly 90 million foreign tourists visited France in...
