France unveils plan to reopen non-Schengen borders

Sat, Jun 13, 2020 - 10:43 AM

nz_paris_130661.jpg
France will gradually reopen its borders to countries outside the Schengen zone from July 1, the interior and foreign ministers said in a joint statement on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] France will gradually reopen its borders to countries outside the Schengen zone from July 1, the interior and foreign ministers said in a joint statement on Friday.

The borders were shut in mid-March to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, but the European Union...

