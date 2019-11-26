You are here

Home > Government & Economy

France vows tougher action as world protests abuse against women

Tue, Nov 26, 2019 - 7:07 AM

nz_france_261130.jpg
France on Monday unveiled new measures to combat the abuse and killing of women by their partners or ex-partners, as protesters staged rallies worldwide to mark the UN-backed International Day for Eliminating Violence against Women.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] France on Monday unveiled new measures to combat the abuse and killing of women by their partners or ex-partners, as protesters staged rallies worldwide to mark the UN-backed International Day for Eliminating Violence against Women.

An official commemoration opened Monday at the United Nations headquarters in New York after tens of thousands took to streets across the globe over the weekend to protest the number of women killed.

Expressing hope that the French plan would prove an "electric shock", Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the measures would seek to broaden the definition of violence, including how harassment can lead to suicide.

Growing anger over the failure of officials to make progress on ending the horrendous annual tolls has pressured governments to begin to take action, though activists warn that far more needs to be done.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In South Africa, where statistics show one female is killed every three hours, President Cyril Ramaphosa launched a campaign to curb attacks against women, urging men to change their "sexist and patriarchal attitudes" that have fostered gender-based violence.

SEE ALSO

Grappling with change: WWE's female wrestlers tone down razzmatazz in Riyadh

In Afghanistan, the UN said Monday that authorities must do more to counter sexual violence and rape in a country where many women are routinely mistreated and attacked because of their gender.

Meanwhile, dozens gathered in Brussels on Monday to read the names and ages of victims of domestic violence after thousands rallied on Sunday, while tens of thousands rallied in Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and other Spanish cities.

And in a rare move, global police cooperation agency Interpol launched an international appeal to find eight men suspected of murdering or committing violence against women.

The European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, marked a minute of silence ahead of its plenary session Monday.

PSYCHOLOGICAL 'ENTRAPMENT' 

Since the start of 2019, at least 117 women have been killed by their partner or former partner in France, according to a case-by-case study by AFP based on media reports.

The figure shows no improving trend - last year, 121 women died in what are increasing termed femicides, to underscore the fact the victims were killed because they were female.

An additional 213,000 women in France are victims of physical and or sexual violence on the part of their partner or ex-partner, according to the latest official figures.

The announcements by Mr Philippe focussed on ending what he described as "absurdities" and "dysfunctional aspects" in the law to ensure that women would be better protected.

The notion of psychological "entrapment" would now be written into the law as this can also lead to violence, he told reporters in Paris.

And in a measure that has been widely called for, Mr Philippe said that the rules covering medical confidentiality would be changed to make it easier for doctors to signal to the authorities when a person is at risk of violence.

He said that the new measures would be inscribed in a bill to be presented to the French parliament in January, and would benefit from 360 million euros (S$546 million) in additional funding.

JUSTICE 'ADAPTING' 

Worldwide, some 87,000 women and girls were murdered in 2017, according to a 2018 report from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

While welcoming the proposed tightening of French laws, feminist advocates regretted the lack of more concrete help.

"The government has missed the target," said Caroline De Haas of #NousToutes (All of Us).

"What is needed is to bolster special measures such as offering sanctuary and then supporting the victims," said Francoise Brie, who heads the National Federation of Women's Solidarity, noting that there are also stark regional disparities within France.

Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa vowed in an interview with the Figaro newspaper that funds would be available for all the new measures, while emphasising that the "fight against marital violence is not just a question of money".

An AFP examination this month of every case of femicide in France showed up repeated trends, including the failure of the authorities to act on warning signs of the potential for violence.

But in an open letter on Monday, more than a dozen top French judges nonetheless urged women to turn to the justice system," which is improving and adapting itself to deserve your trust."

AFP

Government & Economy

Greece completes partial IMF debt repayment: officials

Trump impeachment report could drop next week: Democrat

Briton who drove truck in which 39 Vietnamese died admits plot

IMF approves smaller US$61b credit line for Mexico

UK PM Johnson's Conservatives see lead over Labour narrow to 7 points: ICM poll

Can Singapore become a second home for Chinese tech?

BREAKING

Nov 26, 2019 07:04 AM
Transport

Alstom UK fined £15m for Tunis metro contract bribe

[LONDON] The UK arm of French rail firm Alstom was on Monday fined £15 million (S$27.3 million) for bribery in...

Nov 26, 2019 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Greece completes partial IMF debt repayment: officials

[ATHENS] Greece on Monday completed an early repayment of 2.7 billion euros (S$4.1 billion) in loans from the...

Nov 26, 2019 07:00 AM
Consumer

Texas, Nevada drop out of state AG group suing to block Sprint, T-Mobile merger

[WASHINGTON] Texas' attorney general settled with T-Mobile Inc and Sprint Corp and will drop his opposition to the...

Nov 26, 2019 06:55 AM
Technology

New Facebook app pays people to take part in surveys

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Monday introduced a "Viewpoints" app in the US that pays members of the social network...

Nov 26, 2019 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Trump impeachment report could drop next week: Democrat

[WASHINGTON] US impeachment investigators said on Monday they could present their report of presidential wrongdoing...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly