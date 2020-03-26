You are here

Home > Government & Economy

France withdraws troops from Iraq over coronavirus

Thu, Mar 26, 2020 - 6:45 AM

[PARIS] France will withdraw its contingent of troops from Iraq, mostly trainers to local armed forces, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the chief of staff said on Wednesday.

France has around 200 military personnel working in Iraq either as trainers or in the headquarters of coalition forces in Baghdad.

"In coordination with the Iraqi government, the coalition has decided to adjust its deployments in Iraq and provisionally suspend training activities," it said in a statement.

The UK defence ministry had already announced some of its troops would come home, citing a "reduced requirement for training" Iraqi security forces.

Iraq's military had halted all training in early March to minimise the risk of the illness spreading among its forces, including from the US-led coalition helping fight remnants of the Islamic State group.

AFP

Government & Economy

Kosovo government toppled by no-confidence vote

Pompeo attacks Chinese virus campaign at G-7 as Europeans seek cooperation

Massive US economic rescue plan is only the start, experts say

Money FM podcast: Interview with Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower

Covid-19 fight at 'critical phase'; suspension of all schools may be next

Singapore's strategy can help preserve healthcare capacity: Gan

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 26, 2020 06:44 AM
Government & Economy

Kosovo government toppled by no-confidence vote

[PRISTINA] Kosovo's government was toppled by a no-confidence vote on Wednesday, plunging the poor, unstable country...

Mar 26, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

Pompeo attacks Chinese virus campaign at G-7 as Europeans seek cooperation

[WASHINGTON] US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the Group of Seven powers were united in...

Mar 26, 2020 06:40 AM
Government & Economy

Massive US economic rescue plan is only the start, experts say

[WASHINGTON] The US Congress is poised to push through an emergency spending measure unlike any ever seen to help...

Mar 26, 2020 06:36 AM
Stocks

US: Dow, S&P 500 close higher on stimulus hopes, Nasdaq down

[NEW YORK] Wall Street had another rare positive session on Wednesday, with key indices posting their second...

Mar 26, 2020 06:34 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices settle higher on stimulus package, fuel demand sinks

[NEW YORK] US crude prices settled higher on Wednesday, bolstered by progress on a massive pending US economic...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.