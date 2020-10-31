You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Free speech has limits, Canada's Trudeau says

Sat, Oct 31, 2020 - 6:55 AM

nz_Trudeau_311036.jpg
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended free speech on Friday, but added that it was "not without limits" and should not "arbitrarily and needlessly hurt" certain communities.
PHOTO: AFP

[OTTAWA] Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended free speech on Friday, but added that it was "not without limits" and should not "arbitrarily and needlessly hurt" certain communities.

"We will always defend freedom of expression," Mr Trudeau said in response to a question about the right to show a caricature of the Prophet Muhammad, as Charlie Hebdo magazine did.

"But freedom of expression is not without limits," he added. "We owe it to ourselves to act with respect for others and to seek not to arbitrarily or unnecessarily injure those with whom we are sharing a society and a planet." "We do not have the right for example to shout fire in a movie theatre crowded with people, there are always limits," he argued.

Distancing himself from the position of French President Emmanuel Macron, Mr Trudeau pleaded for a "careful" use of freedom of expression.

"In a pluralist, diverse and respectful society like ours, we owe it to ourselves to be aware of the impact of our words, of our actions on others, particularly these communities and populations who still experience a great deal of discrimination," he said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

As he had done the day before with the leaders of the European Union, Mr Trudeau insisted on condemning the recent "appalling and appalling" terrorist attacks in France.

"It is unjustifiable and Canada wholeheartedly condemns these acts while standing with our French friends who are going through extremely difficult times," he said.

Three people were stabbed to death on Thursday in a church in Nice, in southern France, by a Tunisian man who was apprehended.

Anger erupted in the Middle East after the attacks against France and President Emmanuel Macron, vilified for having defended the right to publish the cartoons in France.

Mr Macron made the comments during a tribute last week to Samuel Paty, a teacher beheaded in the street for showing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class in a course on freedom of expression.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Fears of transition 'chaos' if Biden defeats Trump

Melbourne enjoys first weekend out of lockdown as Covid-19 cases dwindle

Hong Kong media boss distances himself from contentious Hunter Biden-China report

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

PUB enhances water efficiency fund with more funding areas, shorter payout periods

Busy agenda for Biden's first 100 days if elected president

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 31, 2020 02:07 PM
Government & Economy

Fears of transition 'chaos' if Biden defeats Trump

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump said on the campaign that he wants a "smooth, beautiful transition" after Election Day,...

Oct 31, 2020 01:49 PM
Government & Economy

Melbourne enjoys first weekend out of lockdown as Covid-19 cases dwindle

[MELBOURNE] Residents in Australia's second largest city of Melbourne on Saturday enjoyed their first weekend of...

Oct 31, 2020 01:46 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong media boss distances himself from contentious Hunter Biden-China report

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai said he personally had "nothing to do with" a report on alleged China...

Oct 31, 2020 12:11 PM
Government & Economy

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

[MANILA] Philippine officials on Saturday ordered evacuation of thousands of residents in the southern part of the...

Oct 31, 2020 12:00 PM
Government & Economy

PUB enhances water efficiency fund with more funding areas, shorter payout periods

NATIONAL water agency PUB has enhanced its Water Efficiency Fund (WEF) with expanded funding areas, higher funding...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Robinsons Singapore throws in the towel after 162 years

Ronaldo recovers from coronavirus after 19 days

US jury tells Apple to pay US$503m in patent case

With Robinsons closing, what lies ahead for its peers?

Free speech has limits, Canada's Trudeau says

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for