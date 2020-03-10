You are here

French culture minister tests positive for coronavirus

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 6:54 AM

PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] French Culture Minister Franck Riester has contracted the novel coronavirus and is staying in his Paris home but is "doing fine", his office said on Monday.

"The minister tested positive today," after displaying symptoms, the ministry said.

It noted that Mr Riester spent several days last week at the country's lower house National Assembly, where five virus cases were confirmed earlier.

The prime minister's office said that the rules for ministers with the virus "are the same for all French people" including acting with caution and taking measures to minimise the chances of the disease spreading.

The virus has killed nearly 4,000 worldwide with the French toll standing at 25 on Monday.

AFP

