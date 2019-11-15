You are here

Home > Government & Economy

French tourist killed taking selfie at Thai waterfall

Fri, Nov 15, 2019 - 12:55 PM

nz_selfie_151180.jpg
A French tourist has died after falling from a waterfall while trying to take a selfie in Thailand, police said Friday.
PHOTO: UNSPLASH

[BANGKOK] A French tourist has died after falling from a waterfall while trying to take a selfie in Thailand, police said Friday.

The accident happened Thursday afternoon on the tropical island of Koh Samui, whose palm-fringed, white-sand beaches are a magnet for both backpackers and high-end tourists.

The 33-year-old man fell from Na Mueang 2 waterfall, the same spot where a Spanish tourist died in a fall in July, Lieutenant Phuvadol Viriyavarangkul of the island's tourist police told AFP.

"It took several hours to retrieve his body because the waterfall is slippery and steep," he said by phone, adding that the spot is roped off and there is a sign warning tourists of the danger.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"His friend said he was trying to take a selfie and then he slipped and fell."

SEE ALSO

Indonesia bus collision kills seven

Thailand is largely considered a safe destination for tourists and typically draws more than 35 million visitors each year.

But the industry took a hit in 2018 after a ferry carrying Chinese visitors in the country's south sank last year, killing 47 people.

The accident highlighted lax safety rules in the tourism sector and authorities have been scrambling to restore the country's image since.

AFP

Government & Economy

Malaysia Q3 current account surplus falls to RM11.5b

Indonesia swings back to trade surplus in October: stats bureau

Singapore touted as capital markets model for developing nations

Hong Kong money markets show investor calm is starting to crack

Trump asks Supreme Court to protect his tax returns

Amazon says 'bias' in Pentagon awarding US$10b contract to Microsoft

BREAKING

Nov 15, 2019 12:57 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia Q3 current account surplus falls to RM11.5b

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's current account surplus fell to RM11.5 billion (S$3.78 billion) in the third quarter from...

Nov 15, 2019 12:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit, ESR Reit sponsor says 'strict internal controls' in place for conflicts of interest

FOLLOWING an...

Nov 15, 2019 12:16 PM
Transport

MH17 calls 'show ties between Russian officials, rebels'

[THE HAGUE] International investigators looking into the downing of flight MH17 over Ukraine released intercepted...

Nov 15, 2019 11:54 AM
Energy & Commodities

Climate change looms over giant Saudi energy IPO

[DUBAI] As investors weigh up the value of Saudi energy colossus Aramco ahead of its IPO next month, the global...

Nov 15, 2019 11:54 AM
Technology

India telco Vodafone Idea makes 509b rupee loss on provisions for government dues

[NEW DELHI] Indian mobile carrier Vodafone Idea on Thursday reported the biggest quarterly loss in India's corporate...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly