Frontline worker in battle against Covid-19 is PAP replacement for Ivan Lim in Jurong GRC

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
JUST a day before Nomination Day, the People's Action Party (PAP) introduced 35-year-old Xie Yao Quan as the replacement for Ivan Lim as one of its candidates for the Jurong Group Representation Constituency (GRC).
He was introduced by Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who is...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes