Frontline worker in battle against Covid-19 is PAP replacement for Ivan Lim in Jurong GRC

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 11:17 AM
Just a day before Nomination Day, the People's Action Party (PAP) introduced 35-year-old Xie Yao Quan as the replacement for Ivan Lim as one of its candidates for the Jurong Group Representation Constituency (GRC).
He was introduced by Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who is...

