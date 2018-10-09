Further rate hikes should not be taken as a given: Fed's Bullard

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
FURTHER interest rate hikes by the US central bank this year should not be projected as a given, and that any decisions on policy should depend on incoming data, said St Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard in Singapore on Monday.
While he acknowledged that
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg