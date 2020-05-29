You are here

Fury after Pennsylvania lawmakers concealed Covid-19 diagnosis

Fri, May 29, 2020 - 6:59 AM

Republicans in the US state of Pennsylvania faced calls for their resignation on Thursday after a lawmaker tested positive for Covid-19 and they did not tell Democratic colleagues for a full week.
[WASHINGTON] Republicans in the US state of Pennsylvania faced calls for their resignation on Thursday after a lawmaker tested positive for Covid-19 and they did not tell Democratic colleagues for a full week.

Democrats in the state's House of Representatives erupted in anger for having...

