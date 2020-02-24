You are here

Home > Government & Economy
VIRUS OUTBREAK

G-20 calls for coordinated virus response; IMF trims forecasts

IMF predicts outbreak will lower China's growth this year to 5.6%, shave 0.1 percentage points from global growth
Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200224_VIRUS24_4042095.jpg
IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva is also looking at scenarios where the outbreak continues for longer and more globally.
PHOTO: AFP

Riyadh 

THE world's top economies called for a coordinated response to the coronavirus outbreak, which the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted would lower China's growth this year to 5.6 per cent and shave 0.1 percentage points from global growth.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva presented the outlook to central bankers and finance ministers from the Group of 20 (G-20) countries on Saturday, but said the IMF continued to look at more dire scenarios.

The China outlook is 0.4 percentage points lower than it was last month.

China reported a sharp fall in new deaths and cases on Saturday, but the World Health Organization (WHO) warned it was too early to make predictions about the outbreak.

SEE ALSO

Budget provides slight reprieve but virus fears linger

It added that it was concerned about the number of new infections in other countries with no clear link to China such as travel history or contact with a confirmed case.

"In our current baseline scenario, announced policies are implemented and China's economy would return to normal in the second quarter. As a result, the impact on the world economy would be relatively minor and short-lived," Ms Georgieva said.

"But we are also looking at more dire scenarios where the spread of the virus continues for longer and more globally, and the growth consequences are more protracted."

China, which was represented at the G-20 meeting by its ambassador to Saudi Arabia as senior officials stayed away due to the growing crisis over the virus, has said it could still meet its economic growth target for 2020 despite the epidemic.

Japan's finance minister said almost all the G-20 countries mentioned the risk posed by the coronavirus during the gathering in Riyadh and that he had warned of a serious impact on the global economy if it spreads further.

"But it's hard to grasp what is happening as there's relatively little information. I can say today's participants called for the need to coordinate (in responding to the virus impact)," Mr Taro Aso told reporters.

The latest draft communique gives less prominence than an earlier version to the outbreak as a growth risk, saying only that the G-20 would "... enhance global risk monitoring, including the recent outbreak of Covid-19", the medical acronym for the coronavirus. A source familiar with the discussions said that the G-20 countries had not made plans for any separate committee or meetings to coordinate a response.

Ms Georgieva said the Chinese authorities were working to mitigate the negative economic impact with crisis measures, liquidity provision, fiscal measures and financial support.

"While the impact of the epidemic continues to unfold, the WHO's assessment is that with strong and coordinated measures, the spread of the virus in China and globally can yet be contained and the human tragedy arrested," she pointed out.

The coronavirus outbreak may curb demand for oil in China, which has reported more than 2,000 deaths, and other Asian countries, further depressing oil prices, industry body the Institute of International Finance has said.

Ms Georgieva said global cooperation was essential to containing the virus and its economic impact, particularly if the outbreak turned out to be more persistent and widespread.

She added that it was imperative to recognise the potential risk for fragile states and countries with weak health care systems, adding that the IMF was ready to provide grants for debt relief to its poorest and most vulnerable members. REUTERS

READ MORE:

Government & Economy

Money FM podcast: Budget 2020 review 

Slow recovery for Singapore companies with China operations amid outbreak

More may be prepared to speak up on corporate malfeasance

More may be prepared to speak up on corporate malfeasance

Universal whistleblowing law: Market mixed over need for it in Singapore

The millennial bug: Redefining consumption in Indonesia

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 23, 2020 11:06 PM
Government & Economy

Concern over coronavirus spread grows with cases jumping in South Korea, Italy and Iran

[SEOUL] International concern about the spread of coronavirus outside China grew on Sunday with sharp rises in...

Feb 23, 2020 09:57 PM
Companies & Markets

Broadway Industrial served 2 writs of summons, statements of claim

BROADWAY Industrial Group announced on Sunday that it has been served two writs of summons and statements of claim...

Feb 23, 2020 08:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Wing Tai Asia sells 70% of new condo The M over weekend

WING Tai Asia sold 70 per cent or over 360 units of its latest condominium project The M over the weekend, even amid...

Feb 23, 2020 08:09 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: No new cases in Singapore on Sunday; total stays at 89

[SINGAPORE] There are no new cases of the coronavirus disease, said the Health Ministry (MOH) on Sunday (Feb 23),...

Feb 23, 2020 07:29 PM
Government & Economy

Avoid non-essential travel to Daegu and Cheongdo in South Korea, says MOH

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) has advised travellers to avoid non-essential trips to two places in South...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly