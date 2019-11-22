You are here

Home > Government & Economy

G-20 has put up "historically high levels" of trade barriers: WTO

Fri, Nov 22, 2019 - 7:02 AM

nz_wto_221138.jpg
G-20 economies slapped on 28 new barriers between mid-May and mid-October covering trade worth an estimated US$460.4 billion, mainly via tariff increases and import bans, the World Trade Organization said on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[GENEVA] G-20 economies slapped on 28 new barriers between mid-May and mid-October covering trade worth an estimated US$460.4 billion, mainly via tariff increases and import bans, the World Trade Organization said on Thursday.

The restrictions by the world's 20 leading economies were 37 per cent above those in the period of Oct 2018-May 2019, "as the share of global trade covered by such measures has soared", the WTO said in a report on the G-20. The group includes the United States, China, and the European Union.

"Historically high levels of trade-restrictive measures are having a clear impact on growth, job creation and purchasing power around the world. We need to see strong leadership from G-20 economies if we want to avoid increased uncertainty, lower investment and even weaker trade growth," WTO Director General Robert Azevedo said in a statement.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US unveils US$600m aid for DRC transition

Trump conduct 'beyond anything Nixon did': House impeachment chair

Google shifts rules for political ads, pressuring Facebook

Bloomberg takes next step towards White House run

US Senate passes stopgap funding, bill heads to Trump

2019 GDP forecast range revised upwards after Q3 outperformance

BREAKING

Nov 22, 2019 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

US unveils US$600m aid for DRC transition

[KINSHASA] The United States on Thursday unveiled a US$600 million three-year aid package for the Democratic...

Nov 22, 2019 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Trump conduct 'beyond anything Nixon did': House impeachment chair

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump, by withholding military aid from Ukraine to demand dirt on a potential 2020...

Nov 22, 2019 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

Google shifts rules for political ads, pressuring Facebook

[WASHINGTON] Google's tightening of its political ad policy could help reduce the spread of misinformation on...

Nov 22, 2019 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Bloomberg takes next step towards White House run

[NEW YORK] Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg, yet to officially declare himself a presidential candidate,...

Nov 22, 2019 06:52 AM
Technology

Microsoft granted license to export 'mass market' software to Huawei

[SAN FRANCISCO] Microsoft Corp on Thursday said it has been granted a license to export software to Huawei...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly