G-20 outcome positive but tough negotiations still have to take place: PM Lee

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Buenos Aires
PRIME Minister Lee Hsien Loong hopes the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will result in a constructive outcome that can be built upon.
"It doesn't mean all the problems will be solved tonight, but some constructive directions
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg