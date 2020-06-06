You are here

G-20 pledges more than US$21b to fight coronavirus

Sat, Jun 06, 2020 - 9:19 AM

The Group of 20 rich and emerging economies has pledged more than US$21 billion to fight the coronavirus, the group said early on Saturday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[CAIRO] The Group of 20 rich and emerging economies has pledged more than US$21 billion to fight the coronavirus, the group said early on Saturday.

"The G-20, with invited countries, has coordinated the global efforts to support the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. To date, G-20...

