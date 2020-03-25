You are here

Home > Government & Economy

G-20 video talks on coronavirus set for Thursday: Moscow

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 6:57 AM

nz_putin_250339.jpg
Moscow on Tuesday confirmed world powers, including President Vladimir Putin, will be holding an emergency G-20 online summit this week to discuss a global coronavirus response.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[MOSCOW] Moscow on Tuesday confirmed world powers, including President Vladimir Putin, will be holding an emergency G-20 online summit this week to discuss a global coronavirus response.

"On March 26 the president will participate in the emergency G-20 summit which will take place in a videoconference format," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The conference "will be dedicated to battling the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the global economy," it said.

Saudi Arabia, which currently presides over the G-20, last week called for the "virtual summit" and France and China on Tuesday supported the idea as the global toll from Covid-19 surged close to 16,000 and over 1.7 billion people were confined to their homes.

Mr Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday evening that the Russian leader was preparing to join the video conference while on a working visit to Saint-Petersburg.

AFP

Government & Economy

64 Ethiopians found dead in cargo container in Mozambique

Euro zone mulls 2% of GDP credit from bailout fund to fight coronavirus

In Japan, disappointment but understanding over postponed Olympics

Italy's new virus infections drop to lowest point in crisis

Spain seeks Nato help as virus death toll touches 2,700

French coronavirus lockdown should last 'at least six weeks': government advisors

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 25, 2020 07:15 AM
Government & Economy

64 Ethiopians found dead in cargo container in Mozambique

[MAPUTO] Sixty-four migrants from Ethiopia were found dead on Tuesday, crammed inside a freight container in the...

Mar 25, 2020 07:12 AM
Consumer

Boost from e-commerce blunts coronavirus hit on Nike's China sales

[NEW YORK] Nike's quarterly profits dropped following a rare sales decline in China due to the coronavirus outbreak...

Mar 25, 2020 07:11 AM
Banking & Finance

Banks, regulators move to protect customers from wave of coronavirus scams in UK, US

[LONDON] UK banks are stepping up fraud prevention measures to protect customers from scammers eager to exploit the...

Mar 25, 2020 07:06 AM
Transport

Airlines beg for rescue as coronavirus hit soars to US$250b

[LONDON] Global airlines urged governments on Tuesday to speed up bailouts to rescue the air transport industry as...

Mar 25, 2020 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Euro zone mulls 2% of GDP credit from bailout fund to fight coronavirus

[BRUSSELS] Euro zone finance ministers broadly backed on Tuesday an idea that governments might apply for a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.