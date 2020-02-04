You are here

G-7 health ministers agree on coordinated approach to coronavirus: Germany

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 7:16 AM

"An appropriate response to the virus can only be coordinated internationally and at European level. Because a virus knows neither borders nor nationalities," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said in a statement, adding he would meet the British and French health ministers on Tuesday.
[BERLIN] Health ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrial nations agreed to coordinate their response to dealing with the coronavirus in a conference call on Monday, the German Health Ministry said.

The ministers agreed to coordinate - as far as possible - their approach on travel regulations and precautions, research into the new virus and cooperation with the World Health Organization, the European Union and with China.

