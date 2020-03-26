You are here

Home > Government & Economy

G20 nations pledge 'united front' on coronavirus crisis

Thu, Mar 26, 2020 - 11:18 PM

file79vf3srkx5213qwdnri.jpg
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz speaks via video link during a virtual G20 summit on coronavirus disease in Riyadh. G20 nations on Thursday pledged a "united front" in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and said they were injecting US$5 trillion into the global economy to counter the impact of the crisis.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[RIYADH] G20 nations on Thursday pledged a "united front" in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and said they were injecting US$5 trillion into the global economy to counter the impact of the crisis.

"We are injecting over US$5 trillion into the global economy, as part of targeted fiscal policy, economic measures, and guarantee schemes to counteract the social, economic and financial impacts of the pandemic," the leaders said in a statement after an emergency online summit.

They also pledged to work swiftly with multilateral bodies such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Health Organisation and regional banks to deploy a "robust" financial package to support developing nations.

AFP

Government & Economy

Hedge fund manager to lead Norway sovereign fund after US$124b loss

India outlines US$23b stimulus to help poor hit by lockdown

US jobless claims surged to record 3.28 million last week

Coronavirus: Singapore reports 52 new cases, 28 from overseas

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

PM, ministers to take three-month pay cut in solidarity with Singaporeans

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 26, 2020 10:48 PM
Government & Economy

Hedge fund manager to lead Norway sovereign fund after US$124b loss

[OSLO] Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, named a London-based hedge fund manager as its new chief...

Mar 26, 2020 10:37 PM
Government & Economy

India outlines US$23b stimulus to help poor hit by lockdown

[NEW DELHI] India announced on Thursday a US$22.6 billion economic stimulus plan that provides direct cash transfers...

Mar 26, 2020 09:53 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St jumps at open as jobless claims raise hopes of more stimulus

[NEW YORK] Wall Street jumped at the open on Thursday, building on a two-day rally, as investors bet on more...

Mar 26, 2020 09:48 PM
Government & Economy

US jobless claims surged to record 3.28 million last week

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits surged to a record 3.28 million last week as...

Mar 26, 2020 09:28 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: Singapore reports 52 new cases, 28 from overseas

[SINGAPORE] Singapore announced 52 new coronavirus cases on Thursday (March 26), with 28 of the new patients...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.