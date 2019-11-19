You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Gay-friendly work policies help retain top talent: study

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 8:59 AM

WH_LGBT_181184.jpg
Companies in emerging markets that advocate policies inclusive of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender staff tend to attract and retain top talent, according to a new research.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW DELHI] Companies in emerging markets that advocate policies inclusive of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender staff tend to attract and retain top talent, according to a new research.

Led by the Boston Consulting Group, the report found there was no negative impact on the revenue growth of companies that openly supported the inclusion of the LGBT+ community. The study by Open for Business, a coalition of global companies for inclusive and diverse societies, also found these organisations had a higher proportion of international revenues, indicating an ability to tap global supply chains.

The study analysed 96 emerging markets companies and found 37 of them had openly supported policies against LGBT+ discrimination, up from 19 in 2015.

As emerging markets compete with global financial regions such as Hong Kong and Singapore for foreign investment, business and talent, they are awakening to workplace diversity. Many of the high-potential companies that explicitly protect LGBT+ employees against discrimination were based in India, including Reliance Industries Ltd, Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd, the report said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies that openly support inclusion grow stronger brands, report better customer orientation and are viewed as having stronger corporate governance, it said.

SEE ALSO

Sakae mulls independent review of auditors' disclaimer

Last year, India's top court overthrew the country's notorious, colonial-era anti-gay law. The South Asian nation had been losing as much as 1.4 per cent of its national output because of the discriminatory law, according to calculations by University of Massachusetts Amherst economics professor Lee Badgett, who has studied the issue for the World Bank.

That means discriminating against the LGBT community could cost India around US$26 billion a year.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Lawmakers urge US government to tighten export controls to China on security fears

China's state council appoints new police chief in Hong Kong

China private firms shun US as investment, IPO destination, survey shows

Police hunt two suspects in latest California mass shooting

Snapchat checks for deception in political ads

Tillerson says Trump actions 'wrong' if proven

BREAKING

Nov 19, 2019 09:13 AM
Consumer

Battle for China's meatless market heats up

[BEIJING] US plant-based "meat" makers targeting China like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat Inc will need to battle...

Nov 19, 2019 08:52 AM
Government & Economy

Lawmakers urge US government to tighten export controls to China on security fears

[WASHINGTON] Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer and Republican Senator Tom Cotton on Monday urged the US government...

Nov 19, 2019 08:50 AM
Government & Economy

China's state council appoints new police chief in Hong Kong

[SHANGHAI] China's state council, or cabinet, has appointed Tang Ping-keung, also known as Chris Tang, as the new...

Nov 19, 2019 08:49 AM
Government & Economy

China private firms shun US as investment, IPO destination, survey shows

[SHANGHAI] Chinese private firms are shunning the United States in their overseas expansion, and generally prefer a...

Nov 19, 2019 08:38 AM
Government & Economy

Police hunt two suspects in latest California mass shooting

[LOS ANGELES] California police on Monday probed possible links to Asian gang violence in the state's latest mass...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly