GE2020: NSP to contest PAP in Sembawang GRC

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THE National Solidarity Party (NSP) will face off again with the People’s Action Party (PAP) in Sembawang GRC, as it did back in the 2015 General Election.
The NSP team is led by the party’s secretary-general Spencer Ng, and comprises businessman Ivan Yeo Tiong Boon, consultancy firm...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes