GE2020: NSP to contest PAP in Sembawang GRC

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 1:21 PM
UPDATED Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 2:49 PM
PAP Sembawang.jpg
PAP's Sembawang GRC team arrives, with candidates including Vikram Nair, Poh Li San, Lim Wee Kiak and Mariam Jaafar. The team is helmed by Education Minister Ong Ye Kung.
BT PHOTO: SHARANYA PILLAI

THE National Solidarity Party (NSP) will face off again with the People’s Action Party (PAP) in Sembawang GRC, as it did back in the 2015 General Election.  

The NSP team is led by the party’s secretary-general Spencer Ng, and comprises businessman Ivan Yeo Tiong Boon, consultancy firm...

