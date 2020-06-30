GE2020: PAP faces challenge in Choa Chu Kang GRC, Pioneer and Hong Kah North SMCs

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
WITH the exception of Pioneer SMC, it will be a straight fight between the People’s Action Party (PAP) and newcomer Progress Singapore Party (PSP) in Chua Chu Kang GRC and Hong Kah North SMC in the upcoming General Election 2020.
A three-corner fight will take place in Pioneer SMC, with...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes