GE2020: PAP faces challenge in Choa Chu Kang GRC, Pioneer and Hong Kah North SMCs

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 1:41 PM
Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 1:41 PM

WITH the exception of Pioneer SMC, it will be a straight fight between the People’s Action Party (PAP) and newcomer Progress Singapore Party (PSP) in Chua Chu Kang GRC and Hong Kah North SMC in the upcoming General Election 2020.

A three-corner fight will take place in Pioneer SMC, with...

